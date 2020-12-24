MO K-12 education chief meets virtually with Biden transition team to discuss priorities

The Biden transitional team has met virtually with America’s top K-12 education leaders to hear from them and to discuss the incoming administration’s educational priorities. Missouri education commissioner Margie Vandeven says she is pleased the new administration and the state have some similar priorities.

Vandeven says the team also spoke at length about the need for mental health services for kids and families, along with ensuring educational opportunities for all students.

