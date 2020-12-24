Rep. Smith Calls for Special Counsel to Investigate Election Fraud

Congressman Jason Smith called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate instances of election fraud and irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

Specifically, Smith’s letter highlights occurrences of voter fraud and irregularities in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. He also addresses the weakening of state voter identification laws, which significantly benefited Vice President Biden and resulted in widespread distrust of the final election results.

Congressman Smith said, “The American people deserve to know their leaders were elected in a fair, transparent, and accurate manner. It is vital we ensure every instance of voter fraud is investigated.” He continued, “Unfortunately, Attorney General Barr has been unwilling to get to the bottom of instances of fraud in the 2020 election, and a special counsel must be appointed to make sure the truth is uncovered.”

You can read the full letter of support to President Donald J. Trump here.

