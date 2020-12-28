Bevely pleads not guilty to child murder

A Williamson County, IL woman was charged with murder in the death of 11-year-old Jade Beasley. 29-year-old Julia Bevely appeared in court on Wednesday, December 23. She pleaded not guilty and is expected to return to court January 25. It was revealed in court that the girl was stabbed over twenty times. Her body was found in the bathtub. Bevely was the live-in girlfriend of the girl’s father. She originally claimed that she returned home the day of Beasley’s death to see an intruder fleeing the home and she called 911. Bevely said she saw the person leaving the home with a mask on. This later turned out to be false and she was taken into custody.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!