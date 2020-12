The CDC has a new reporting tool called “V-Safe” for Missourians who get a COVID-19 vaccination. Public Health specialist Kris Ehresmann says the app can be downloaded to smartphones.

Ehresmann says information about “V-Safe” is supposed to be given to Missourians when the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is given.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!