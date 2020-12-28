County sheriff’s office warns residents of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to be distributed, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents to be on the lookout for possible scams. There have not been any COVID vaccine scams in the area so far, but by preemptively preparing citizens they hope it can help reduce the risk of them occurring locally. Some signs of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams include being asked to pay out of pocket to receive the vaccine, being asked to pay to be added to a waiting list or gain early access, marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine at a cost and advertisements for vaccines through social media, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited or unknown sources. If you believe you’ve been the victim of a COVID-19 scam, it’s recommended you report it to the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) hotline by calling (800) HHS-TIPS or visiting tips.hhs.gov, the FBI hotline by calling (800) CALL-FBI or visiting ic3.gov or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) hotline by calling (800) MEDICARE. In addition you can also contact the sheriff’s office at (573) 243-3551. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

