The Southeast Missourian reports that a man was shot in Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon. Cape Girardeau police responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. at Walnut and Ranney streets where a 33-year-old man had been shot in the torso. He was transported to a local hospital. No other information is available at this time.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!