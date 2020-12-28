People who destroy or steal political yard signs might have to pay up in Missouri. The offense is already a class four misdemeanor. Bill sponsor, State Representative Sara Walsh wants to require a person found guilty of the offense to also pay the sign owner $500 or the actual cost of the sign, whichever amount is greater. Walsh says damaging yard signs, and in some cases property, escalates during an election year.

Lawmakers began pre-filing bills earlier this month for the legislative session that begins in January at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

