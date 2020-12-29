2 arrests made in Pemiscot County for murder

Two men were arrested in Pemiscot County on Thursday after they allegedly beat a man to death. Authorities with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department report that 26-year-old Caleb Holland, of Dyersburg, TN, and 45-year-old Sean Kotalik, of Blytheville, AR, were charged with the 1st degree murder of a Blytheville man. The charges stem from an investigation made after officials in Steele received a call about an ongoing assault at a bar on West Main Street on Thursday. There, authorities found the 46-year-old with severe injuries to the head, which were caused by him being assaulted by Holland and Kotalik. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries. Both Holland and Kotalik were booked at the Dyer County Jail following the investigation, and were transported to the Pemiscot County Jail pending formal charges.

