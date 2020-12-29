As Missouri deals with ongoing teacher shortage, education leaders want to step up recruiting efforts

Missouri has had a chronic shortage of K-12 public school teachers and the state hopes to fill in some of the gaps. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is requesting 200,000 dollars in its next state budget to help high schools turn some students into their own future teachers. Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Educator Quality Dr. Paul Katnik says some indicators about teacher workforce are pointing in the wrong direction.

Other problems include an increase in retaining teachers and premature retirements during the COVID-19 era. And Missouri’s average teacher salary is about $42,000 – ranking it about 42nd in the nation.

