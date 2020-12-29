St. Jude Movie & Music

If you are looking for some New Years Eve fun how about a movie and music for the kids of St Jude?!



The Rock N Roll Drive In will be open with New Years Eve the movie starting at 6:30p.

A live stream of KISS in concert will air following the movie.

Fireworks are at midnight to bring in the new year!

Proceeds benefit the kids of St Jude! $35 dollars per vehicle. You can bring your own cooler and food trucks are available on site! Ring in the new year with a movie and music at the Rock N Roll Drive In for the kids of St Jude!

Thank you for supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Happy New Year!

