Dec. 29th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 49 new cases of COVID-19, and 90 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individual was a male in his 60’s in Pulaski County. Alexander and Pulaski Counties each had 2 new cases, Hardin County had 1, Johnson County had 6, Massac and Pope Counties each had 3, and Union County had 32. S7HD reported a total of 4,732 cases, 3,338 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 330 (311 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 217 (170 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 977 (776 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 857 (500 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 193 (146 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 546 (418 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 1,612 (1,017 recoveries, 25 deaths)