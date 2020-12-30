Joint investigation leads to drug arrest in Mississippi County
The Standard Democrat reports that a joint investigation led to the arrest of a Charleston man on drug trafficking charges. 45-year-old Leroy Tate, of Charleston, was charged through Mississippi County with one count of felony delivery or manufacture of imitation controlled substance. A joint effort by Charleston DPS and Sikeston DPS led to a search warrant being executed Dec. 23 on S. Locust St. in Charleston. Tate was arrested for trafficking drugs in the first degree and placed in jail. Approximately 8 ounces of meth, 4 ounces of marijuana, and some ammunition were seized during the search. Tate is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center where his bond has been set at $200,000 cash only.