Sikeston man faces domestic assault charges

A Sikeston man faces federal assault charges after an alleged vehicle chase that resulted in him crashing his vehicle into his girlfriend’s vehicle. 21-year-old Brenton Staggs was charged with first degree domestic assault, first degree assault or attempt, and tampering or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution. About 9:20 a.m. Dec. 18, an officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Wakefield Avenue Sikeston in Scott County in reference to a domestic assault in which Staggs allegedly used his vehicle to purposely crash into his girlfriend’s vehicle. The victim told police she and her live-in boyfriend who was identified as Staggs had just broken up recently, and he had been threatening her through text messages. Just prior to the assault, the female told police she was in her vehicle turning onto Wakefield from Davis when she said she saw Staggs in his car, following her. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

