St. Louis man arrested in connection with three cold case investigations. Additional victims may exist

The Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, and FBI are asking for your help in seeking potential victims and additional information about an alleged sexual offender and homicide suspect. 53-year-old Lance Ray was recently arrested in connection with three separate incidents in 2000. In the Peoria incident, it is alleged that Ray kidnapped a 14-year-old, held him at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted him. In the first of the two Phoenix Incidents, the charges allege that Ray kidnapped, bound, and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at gunpoint. The other incident involved an 18-year- old male victim who was shot and killed after a struggle. In 2020, D.N.A. evidence linked Ray to these crimes. In October of 2020, Ray was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana, where he was visiting. He was extradited to Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and it is believed that additional victims may exist. Ray lived in the San Francisco, California area in the early 1990s before moving to Portland, Oregon in 1993. Ray resided in Oregon, Washington, and California until 1999, when Ray moved to Phoenix, Arizona from 1999 to 2003. Ray then resided in California again from 2003 to 2017 before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017. If you believe you or someone you know may have information regarding Lance Ray, please email ReportRay@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. In your email please provide your name, date of birth, phone number and address.

