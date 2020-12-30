Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department investigating string of vehicle tampering

Authorities with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating a string of vehicle’s that were tampered with last Tuesday. There was a rash of vehicles being tampered with in the area North of Dexter, around County Road 413, on December 22nd. The tampering was reported close to Christian Drive, Pond Lane, and Cedar Hills Drive. There have been at least three suspects reported in the incident, driving a white or light colored, four doored sedan. The incidents occurred from around 4 to 6 am. Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area, or anyone with information on the incident, is asked to contact the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department at 573-568-4654.

