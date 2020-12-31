Authorities in Butler County arrest Dexter man for sexual abuse of a teen

A Dexter man was sentenced to time in confinement earlier in the month on a sexual abuse charge involving a teenager. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that 35-year-old Alejandro Flores-Martinez was sentenced to seven years at the Missouri Department of Corrections on the felony offense of 1st degree sexual abuse. The charge was issued after Martinez stood trial in August of this year, where the victim told authorities that she witnessed Martinez following her while she was shopping at a local business in December of 2018. After observing her for a few minutes, he proceeded to grab and sexually assault her. She was 17-years-old at the time of the incident. The case was taken under advisement following the trial, and Martinez was found guilty as charged in October. After his sentence at the Department of Corrections is served, Martinez will be deported from the country, and banned from re-entry.

