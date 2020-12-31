Four charged with murder in 2019 homicide

Four people now face murder charges in connection to the 2019 death of a Herrin man. On January 27, 2019, 50-year-old Jeffery Ennis was found lying in a driveway in the 700 block of North 17th Street in Herrin, IL. Ennis was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide. On December 1, 2020 the Williamson County State’s Attorney issued arrest warrants for Malik Felton, Austen Norris, Keith Kemery, and Ashley Kaminski. All four are charged with first degree murder. Felton, Kemery, and Kaminski were taken into custody shortly thereafter. Norris was already behind bars on an unrelated charge.

