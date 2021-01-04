Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Through Tuesday, Jan. 5
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed through Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed to allow completion of a number of maintenance items on the boat. The ferry plans to resume service on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice should service resume earlier than expected. You may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.