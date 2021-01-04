Fire on Williams Street in Cape

Cape Girardeau FD units were dispatched for a first alarm fire with a report of people trapped inside of the building around 8 am. Saturday in the 800 block of Williams Street. The first unit arrived approximately 1 minute after being dispatched and found smoke coming from a second floor apartment window with people leaning out of the window. 2 occupants were rescued via ground ladder by CGFD personnel as entry was forced through the secured door and hose lines advanced to extinguish the fire in the apartment. Multiple other occupants were still asleep in other apartments and were awakened by CGFD personnel and assisted out of the structure. The situation was contained in less than 20 minutes of being dispatched and all units were in service within an hour. The fire was started by an unattended candle in the apartment. No one was injured during the incident and there was about $3,500 worth of damage to the building.

