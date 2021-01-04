Poplar Bluff resident charged in relation to local shooting

A Poplar Bluff man was charged last Tuesday in relation to a shooting that resulted in a death. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 44-year-old Gregory Richie was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as tampering with physical evidence, in regards to a shooting that caused the death of 30-year-old Tanika Trice, of Poplar Bluff. The shooting was reported on December 22nd, where officers responded to a call at a residence in the 800 block of Valley Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Trice laying unresponsive in the driveway, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. In an interview with investigators, Richie told authorities that Trice had entered Richie’s bedroom with a man, who was reportedly holding a firearm. After demanding Richie turn over his possessions, the man took a TV from his home and began to flee. Richie then grabbed a firearm, and fired four shots at the subject. After the man fled in a white passenger vehicle, Richie reportedly got in his vehicle and attempted to chase the man’s vehicle. After authorities recovered the firearm used by Richie in the shooting, he was booked at the Butler County Jail, with a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

