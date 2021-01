Dec. 31st – Jan. 4th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths, 146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 94 new probable cases, and 253 new recoveries between Thursday and yesterday. There are 6,635 confirmed cases and 1,295 probable cases. This brings the total to 7,930 cases with 6,187 recoveries, and 115 deaths in the county.

Bollinger – 1,233 cases (1,097 confirmed, 136 probable), 1,163 recoveries, 15 deaths

2 new deaths

15 new confirmed

6 new probable

25 new recoveries

Perry – 2,180 cases (1,964 confirmed, 216 probable), 2,081 recoveries, 26 deaths

39 new confirmed

8 new probable

57 new recoveries

Scott – 3,492 cases, 2,535 recoveries, 63 deaths

42 new cases

35 new recoveries

Stoddard – 2,701 cases, 2,508 recoveries, 60 deaths

40 new cases

37 new recoveries

