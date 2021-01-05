MO school district requires doctor’s note from students who want to learn virtually

Winter break ended for many Missouri K-12 students yesterday. The Kennett School District in southeast Missouri is now requiring a doctor’s note for students who want to learn remotely. Superintendent Chris Wilson says a specific diagnosis for a student is not required.

Wilson says virtual learning will continue to be provided to students who test positive and must be quarantined. But he says district protocols, including a recent mask requirement, are working.

