MO school district requires doctor’s note from students who want to learn virtually
Winter break ended for many Missouri K-12 students yesterday. The Kennett School District in southeast Missouri is now requiring a doctor’s note for students who want to learn remotely. Superintendent Chris Wilson says a specific diagnosis for a student is not required.
Wilson says virtual learning will continue to be provided to students who test positive and must be quarantined. But he says district protocols, including a recent mask requirement, are working.