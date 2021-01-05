New Year’s Day shooting in Cape

At midnight on New Year’s Day, Cape Girardeau police officers were patrolling several residential areas in response to reports of gunshots actively being fired. While patrolling the 3000 block of Mimosa, a Cape Girardeau police officer heard multiple gunshots originating from a nearby parking lot. This officer then observed two adult males in the parking lot who had handguns in their hands and their arms extended in the direction of his patrol vehicle. This Cape Girardeau police officer then observed muzzle flashes from the barrel and it appeared evident that the two men were firing gun shots at his patrol vehicle. The Cape Girardeau police officer exited his patrol vehicle in a safe position with his department issued handgun drawn from its holster and he ordered both suspects to drop their weapons at gun point. The two suspects refused to comply and ran into their apartment with their firearms. After approximately ninety minutes of negotiations, both suspects exited the residence and surrendered themselves into police custody.

These suspects were then positively identified as 30-year-old Darius Ballentine and 26-year-old Deontay Holloman, both from Cape Girardeau. After taking these suspects into custody and receiving a search warrant for the residence, officers then entered the property and secured evidence from this assault inside the home. The suspects were then transported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department where they were booked without incident. A warrant was issued on Ballentine for 1 st Degree Assault (felony), Armed Criminal Action (felony), discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle (felony), and being a felon in possession of a firearm (felony). A second warrant was issued on Holloman for 1st Degree Assault (felony), Armed Criminal Action (felony), and discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle (felony). Ballentine and Holloman have since been transported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office where they are still being held on $100,000.00 cash-only bonds.

Darius Ballentine

Deontay Holloman

