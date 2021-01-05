Tuesday, January 5th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Iowa State Patrol Trooper reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after clocking him at 114 miles-per-hour as heavy snow was still falling during a snowstorm.

In a Facebook post, the Iowa State Patrol wrote, “The excuse?! “In a hurry trying to get back to college in Minnesota!” The post also said this incident happened as first responders were busy helping motorists that had been stranded during the storm.

The Iowa State Patrol reported high numbers of service calls during the storm. Between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 drivers.

