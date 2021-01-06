Couple arrested following erratic incident in Cape apartment

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police officers arrested two suspects yesterday evening in response to a couple allegedly acting erratically involving two young children. Officers were called to the 500 block of South Spring Avenue for a report of an unidentified man with a gun and an unidentified woman with two children claiming they were being chased by someone. The two suspects had allegedly forced their way into an apartment unit, where the woman began breaking glass and damaging property inside the residence. Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment and disarmed the man at gunpoint. The woman was bleeding and in need of medical attention because of a cut she sustained from the broken glass. Officers determined the suspects were under the influence of an unknown illegal substance. The children were recovered from the mother peacefully, and are currently in safe care. The suspects were medically treated and taken into custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department jail where they are awaiting charges.

