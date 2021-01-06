Two Upcoming Cape Road & Lane Closures

Next week there will be two road and lane closures in Cape Girardeau. You can expect intermittent lane and road closures on North West End Boulevard between Normal and Dunklin streets starting Monday, Jan. 11. Work could take up to two weeks depending on weather allowing crews to smooth the street surface following a recent utility improvement in the area. Detours will be posted and commuters are always urged to use extreme caution driving in work zones. The outer westbound lane of Broadway between Caruthers and Cordelia will also be closed for utility related work on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local businesses and daycares will remain open and accessible.

