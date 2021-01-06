Wednesday, January 6, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest report, after police found a scale and bags containing white and brown substances in his backpack, a Florida Man claimed that he was carrying “a bag of sugar and a bag of corn starch to bake a cake.”

Investigators say that 30-year-old ex-con Jethro Geneus was a passenger in a Honda that was pulled over by Port St. Lucie cops around 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Geneus was removed from the car after officers determined that he was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant.

A subsequent search of a backpack that was at Geneus’s feet on the front floorboard revealed “two large bags of a white and brown substance.” Geneus said that the seized substances were actually ingredients for a cake to be baked.

However, a field test revealed that both substances–which weighed a combined two-thirds of a pound–contained Ecstasy. In addition to a narcotics trafficking count, he was charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility after he allegedly dropped a bag of meth while in custody at the county jail.

