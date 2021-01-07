Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocking KY 121 in Southern Ballard County

KY 121 in southern Ballard County has reopened after a fatal crash yesterday between two semi-trucks had it blocked for several hours. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. and kept the roadway blocked until about 11:30 p.m. between Wickliffe and the Ballard-Carlisle county line near Beach Grove Road. The Kentucky State Police conducted a crash reconstruction investigation, but they have not released any information about the accident or who was involved.

