First alarm fire on Whitener
Yesterday morning, Cape Girardeau FD units were dispatched for a first alarm in a multi-family residential building in the area of the 2800 block of Themis. The original caller stated they could see a building on fire in that area. The first CGFD unit arrived on scene in approximately 3 minutes of being dispatched and confirmed a fire was actually on the 2800 block of Whitener. The fire had vented itself from a first floor rear window and smoke was visible in all 6 apartments. The fire was contained within 10 minutes of arrival and searches were completed of the 6 apartments to confirm there were no occupants trapped inside. Fire damage was extensive in the original first floor apartment as well as some smoke damage to the 5 other apartments. There were no injuries reported and there was about $75,000 worth of damage.