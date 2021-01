Thanks to YOU we exceeded our winter blood drive goal with the American Red Cross! If you missed your chance to give blood at our drive, you can still make an appointment with the American Red Cross to give blood, platelets and plasma.

Don’t forget they do COVID-19 Antibody Testing too! Find out all you need to know to donate today at redcrossblood.org.

