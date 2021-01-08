Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert Bond County Sheriff’s Department

At the request of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is requesting your assistance in locating Andrea E. Foster, who is a 15 year old bi-racial female. Andrea is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has short brown curly hair and brown eyes. Andrea is wearing a black coat, black sweatpants with a pink stripe down the side and grey shoes. She is in the company of a Hispanic male who is bald, he is wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark jeans and black shoes. Andrea was last seen at I270 west bound at Chain of Rocks Bridge at 11:30 am on January 7th. They are in a white 2020 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 8, P, Z, N, 3, 7, 6, they may possibly be enroute to California. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Andrea E. Foster should contact the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at (618) 664-2151, or call 9-1-1.

Andrea Foster

Suspect Car

