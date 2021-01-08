Jan. 7th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 1 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 9, Massac County had 16, Pope County had 3, Pulaski County had 2, and Union County had 40. S7HD reported a total of 5,199 cases, 3,798 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 355 (319 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 251 (196 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 1,062 (820 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 935 (632 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 225 (174 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 574 (483 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 1,797 (1,174 recoveries, 25 deaths)