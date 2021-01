Missouri’s Governor Announces $68 Million in Federal Funding for Missouri Universities; Columbia, St. Joseph, Cape and others on list

Missouri’s governor has announced 68-million dollars in federal funding for capital improvement and infrastructure projects at 13 universities and at Linn’s State Technical College of Missouri. Governor Mike Parson said that releasing the money will help address major repairs on campuses, including roof repair.

The University of Missouri-Columbia will receive 20-million dollars, while Cape Girardeau’s Southeast Missouri State University will be getting four-million dollars. Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph has been earmarked for one-point-nine million dollars.

