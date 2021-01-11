Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert – Waterloo PD

At the request of the Waterloo Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Waterloo Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating 38-year-old Lauren Miller. Miller is a white female who is 5’8” and weighs 140 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a short sleeve t-shirt and cut off shorts. Miller was last seen at Dollar Tree on Edwardsville Road at 12:25pm on January 8th. She was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois License plate, R561626. Miller has a condition that places her in danger. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-8651 or 911.

