Poplar Bluff man charged with murder now scheduled for extradition hearing

A Poplar Bluff man, who was charged with murder, has an extradition hearing planned in the coming weeks. Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department report that 25-year-old Stacy Gipson is expected to stand trial before a West Virginia judge for 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, 1st degree robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action. These charges stem from a shooting that took place at a home on the 100 block of Begley Street in Poplar Bluff, where Gipson was accused of causing the death of 23-year-old Kevin Sanders, and critically injuring 23-year-old Adriana Lundy. The shooting was reportedly a result of a plan made by Gipson and 22-year-old Christopher Gilmore, of Poplar Bluff. They had planned to steal marijuana and money from Lundy the day the shooting occurred. If the extradition is waived, Gipson will be standing trial in the next few weeks. If the extradition is refused, a governor’s warrant will be issued in around a month’s time. Gilmore has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday on the same charges as Gipson.

