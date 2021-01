Missouri’s Secretary of State is calling on the Legislature to approve a voter photo ID requirement this session. Republican Jay Ashcroft addressed the Missouri House on opening day.

Ashcroft notes 63 percent of Missourians approved voter photo ID in 2016. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that language from the 2016 voter ID law used in sworn statements was unconstitutional.

