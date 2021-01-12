Missouri prepares for possible ‘uprising’ planned at all state capitols and U.S. Capitol

An FBI bulletin suggests threats of an “uprising” could be in store for all 50 state capitols and the nation’s Capital if President Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day. The FBI is warning of “armed protests” in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The news comes in light of rioters striking the U.S. Capitol last week, leaving at least five people dead and many parts of the building vandalized. During a press conference at the Missouri Capitol, Governor Parson says the state is aware of the situation and is taking precautions.

The FBI is also getting reports of threats to harm Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris, and Speaker Pelosi.

