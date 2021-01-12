MO doctor talks about vaccine hesitancy among black and brown communities

Black and brown communities are most plagued by the coronavirus pandemic, but they are least likely to get vaccinated. Infectious disease specialist at Washington University Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said there has been a bad history of racism within medical and governmental institutions. She says they have been used as medical experiments, have health care deserts in their communities, and lower quality health care than whites.

She says those who are reluctant should ask questions to help put their minds at ease. Davis said she was thrilled and relieved to get her coronavirus vaccination.

