Search continues for missing Mississippi County woman

Authorities are continuing to search for a Mississippi County woman who has been missing for over two weeks. On Sunday, the Mississippi County and Scott County Sheriff’s offices, along with SEMO Search and Rescue, conducted a joint operation in an area bordering both counties, searching for 24-year-old Madisson Lambert, who was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 26, 2020. The operation included a boat, a drone, a ground team and canines searching a four to five square mile area. The search encompassed ditches, waterways, wooded areas and open fields. Lambert was reported missing to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28, 2020. Upon gathering additional information, Lambert’s vehicle was located outside of East Prairie on County Road 535. The vehicle appeared to be wrecked in a drainage ditch. After processing the vehicle, deputies were not able to locate anything in or around the vehicle that would cause officers to suspect foul play. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

