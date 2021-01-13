MO Capitol heightens security after FBI warning of armed protests; House discusses emergency plans

The Missouri Capitol has extra law enforcement keeping an eye on the building after an internal FBI memo warning of possible “armed protests” at all state capitols and the U.S. Capitol. The potential threat and last week’s rioters at the nation’s Capital are renewing a sense of concern among some state lawmakers. On the House floor yesterday, Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher said the Capitol Police team does not have the ability to respond in the event of a hostile takeover or most other emergencies.

The executive branch is another term to refer to the governor. Representative Keri Ingle said emergency preparation is what saves lives. She said the Capitol is not prepared.

