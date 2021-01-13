Should Missouri K-12 teachers get a bonus for sticking around next school year?
Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields wants the state to review whether K-12 teachers can be given a bonus to keep them around next school year. Shields made the request last October and he did it again yesterday during a board meeting.
Deputy Commissioner for finance with the department Kari Monsees says he will do some more checking on what can be done with federal coronavirus dollars. Missouri already has a lingering shortage of teachers and COVID-19 has made an even larger dent, in part due to increased teacher workload stress.