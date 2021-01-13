Two suspects wanted for robbery taken into custody in Poplar Bluff

Two men who were wanted for a robbery in Poplar Bluff over the weekend have been taken into custody. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 32-year-old Nathan Murray and 31-year-old Nicholas Barton, both of Campbell, were identified and placed under arrest at 12:30 pm in Campbell for a robbery at a local business. The incident took place around 6:30 pm on Saturday, where officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 1000 block of South Westwood Boulevard. The owner was held at gunpoint by the two, and was forced to give them an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

