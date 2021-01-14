Bernie man taken into custody in Stoddard County on drug and assault charges
A Bernie man was arrested in Stoddard County on Tuesday on drug and assault charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 48-year-old Anthony Cobb was booked on two warrants out of Stoddard County. The first warrant was issued for possession of a controlled substance – except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. The second warrant was for 3rd degree assault. Cobb also faces a charge on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest, on a $7,500 bond.