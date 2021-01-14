Jan. 13th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 7, Massac County had 11, Pope County had 2, Pulaski County had 5, and Union County had 13. S7HD reported a total of 5,550 cases, 4,184 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 369 (326 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Hardin: 306 (209 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Johnson: 1,178 (918 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Massac: 991 (748 recoveries, 26 deaths)

Pope: 239 (192 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 586 (496 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Union: 1,881 (1,295 recoveries, 25 deaths)

