MO House votes to censure member for allegedly having sex with an intern

For the first time in state history, a Missouri House member has been censured. The House voted 140-3 yesterday to publicly condemn state Representative Wiley Price, who is accused of having sex with a capitol intern. Representative Jered Taylor failed to get two-thirds of members to support his effort to expel Price. Taylor cited House policy banning inappropriate relationships with interns.

Price admitted on the House floor that he lied about having the intern’s phone number, but he says everything else in his testimony was truthful. He has denied having sex with the intern.

