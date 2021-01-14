Thursday, January 14th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Three-time convicted burglar Joshua Harris left something pretty valuable at the scene of a Chicago crime. It all started when the front door intercom rang in a Wicker Park resident’s apartment. A male voice said they were looking for “Ray,” the resident recalled. Then, they heard the door buzz and the call dropped off.

Minutes later, two other building residents were in their bedroom when they heard footsteps. One of them looked out and allegedly saw Harris rifling through a purse on their couch. Startled to see someone in the apartment, Harris bolted out the door and the victim ran after him.

Outside, the resident flagged down a passing car and climbed in. According to prosecutors, the driver continued the pursuit until Harris, age 27, ran into a nearby hotel. Police detained Harris on the hotel’s seventh floor a few minutes later.

That’s when the second roommate showed up carrying a phone that, against all odds, had a picture of Harris as its lock screen image, according to prosecutors. The burglar had dropped the darn thing in their apartment, the woman told police. Harris was charged with residential burglary.

