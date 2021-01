Jan. 14th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 31 new probable cases, and 191 new recoveries. There are 6,971 confirmed cases and 1,497 probable cases. This brings the total to 8,468 cases with 7,132 recoveries, and 128 deaths in the county.

Bollinger – 1,285 cases (1,137 confirmed, 148 probable), 1,213 recoveries, 15 deaths

2 new confirmed

3 new probable

10 new recoveries

Perry – 2,252 cases (2,020 confirmed, 232 probable), 2,152 recoveries, 32 deaths

Scott – 3,644 cases, 2,905 recoveries, 73 deaths

2 new deaths

16 new cases

43 new recoveries

Stoddard – 2,829 cases, 2,672 recoveries, 60 deaths

10 new cases

22 new recoveries

