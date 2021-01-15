Jan. 14th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday evening, Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 2 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson County had 11, Massac County had 9, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 4, and Union County had 22. S7HD reported a total of 5,604 cases, 4,217 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 971 (328 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Hardin: 308 (209 recoveries, 7 deaths)
Johnson: 1,189 (924 recoveries, 9 deaths)
Massac: 1,000 (756 recoveries, 26 deaths)
Pope: 243 (194 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 590 (496 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Union: 1,903 (1,310 recoveries, 25 deaths)