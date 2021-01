Join us and the St. Louis Blues for a blood drive at the Osage Center in Cape on Thursday, January 28th from 1 to 6pm. All donors will receive a Blues t-shirt.

Appointments are highly encouraged! Make yours now at redcrossblood.org

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!