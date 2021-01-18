Missouri House rejects masks and COVID guidelines with contentious debate

The topic of COVID-19 safety precautions in the Missouri House Chambers was hotly debated in the House Chambers this week. Democrats wanted COVID precautions to be part of this session’s rules, asking members to follow CDC and state health guidelines. Democrat Peter Meredith pled with his colleagues to consider COVID-19 safety measures while in the Chambers.

The House voted along party lines to reject COVID-19 precautions in the rules-105 to 46.

